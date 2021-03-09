EXCLUSIVE: Gosar discusses disappointment with Biden migrant release policy

Top Stories

Congressman sits down with CBS 13's April Hettinger to address the new administration's immigration policies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time since the start of the new congressional session, Rep. Paul Gosar is talking to the media about a number of Biden Administration policies, including immigration.

Gosar sat down with CBS 13's April Hettinger Tuesday to discuss recent migrant releases into Yuma County.

Mayor Doug Nicholls first raised the red flag in February, announcing that the U.S. Border Patrol would release asylum seekers into the community, per the new administration's orders.

Rep. Gosar, who represents northern Yuma County in the U.S. House of Representatives, is also alarmed by news of the release. He says President Joe Biden doesn't understand the risks the influx of immigrants poses to our community.

The Congressman tweeted about the issue Tuesday morning:

Another day, another 50 illegals being released into Yuma. @joebiden why don’t you send some to your hometown of Wilmington, DE? — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 9, 2021

Later repeating the sentiment during his interview with Hettinger.

"I'd actually send them to Delaware, Biden's home state and see how they like it," Rep. Gosar stated.

Gosar says Yuma County is not prepared to host migrants, because there aren't any shelters in our area.

"Sheriff Wilmot, Mayor Nicholls, they don't have the resources," Rep. Gosar explained. "Neither does the state of Arizona."

Recent reports indicate, many of the migrants arriving in Yuma are being bussed to shelters in Tucson, and beyond. KYMA.com was told Catholic Community Charities was handling most of the transfers, not federal, state or local governments.

The Congressman also raised concerns about coronavirus. He said he worries overcrowded facilities leading to new outbreaks.

"We don't have our kids back in school full-time across the country, but yet, we'll put migrants sleeping next to each other back and forth. Facilities that were meant for 100, you know, are six times that now, so what gives? You have to be consistent at least with your policies," Rep. Gosar said. "This administration shows that it's not even close to being that."

Rep. Gosar called the border situation an "unconstitutional, chaotic crisis." He said the flood of asylum seekers is preventing Border Patrol agents from doing their jobs, while Biden administration policies are encouraging more illegal crossings.

Hear more of Congressman Gosar's comments Tuesday on 13 On Your Side at 4