Imperial County to receive the most vaccines ever

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County is expecting to receive the highest number of COVID-vaccines ever.



They are receiving 8,500 doses. Of those 3,500 are Pfizer, 2,600 are Moderna, and 2,400 are Johnson and Johnson.



The vaccines will be distributed to over 20 local providers.

All providers will also be able to vaccinate people in the first 3 tiers of the first phase of vaccinations.

“Over 8,500 is something our valley desperately needs and it will put us back on track,” said Tony Rouhotas, Imperial County CEO.



Coming up on Nightside at 10 p.m. (MST), News 11's Gianella Ghiglino brings us the latest on the next phase of re-opening.