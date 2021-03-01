Yuma Mayor: More than 350 migrants released into Yuma County over the past two weeks

Top Stories

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with Mayor Douglas Nicholls about what's happening at the local level

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said on Monday more than 350 migrants have been released into Yuma County over the past two weeks.

This number, according to the mayor, is only going to increase as more migrants attempt to seek asylum after the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy was rescinded by the Biden administration.

The mayor is now calling on the federal government to address the issue.

“This is a federal issue, not a Yuma issue. So it needs to be a federal response... Having a federal response is really the only way", said Nicholls.

This comes as non-profits across Yuma County say they are on standby in case they're needed to provide resources such as food, clothing, and other resources for migrants. In a statement to News 11, the Salvation Army said it has not been called on to help.

"If called upon, we will help in any way we can, but the Salvation Army no longer owns the facilities in Yuma that were used to shelter migrants in 2019, so our level of involvement would not be anywhere near what it was in 2019."

Another big concern regarding the influx: the coronavirus.

“It’s reduced the ability to get people on buses. But it’s also reduced our non-profits willing to get engaged because the migrants before they’re released aren’t tested", said Nicholls.

The mayor said he is in contact with Yuma Sector Border Patrol, Senators and the Governor's office to look at what can be done moving forward. But in looking ahead, he has a message for the community.

“The migrants when they’re released are looking to go to an ultimate host destination. So, they’re not really trying to settle in Yuma. So this is more a transitional point for them."