Tarros Chicali suspects plead not guilty to aggravated assault charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - All three suspects pleaded not guilty on Monday morning after a bar incident earlier this month.

Marvin Iniguez and Rene Castaneda-Benitez remain in custody while the third suspect, Antonio Campa-Robles, posted bond earlier this month.

On February 9, all suspects were allegedly sitting in a car outside Tarros Chicali with their weapons visible. The security guard asked them to leave, but the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said they went back and pointed their guns at a person outside the bar.

KYMA.com will bring you the updates when both suspects return to court on March 10.