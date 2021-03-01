Tarros Chicali suspects plead not guilty to aggravated assault charges
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - All three suspects pleaded not guilty on Monday morning after a bar incident earlier this month.
RELATED STORY: 3 charged after incident outside Tarros Chicali
Marvin Iniguez and Rene Castaneda-Benitez remain in custody while the third suspect, Antonio Campa-Robles, posted bond earlier this month.
On February 9, all suspects were allegedly sitting in a car outside Tarros Chicali with their weapons visible. The security guard asked them to leave, but the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said they went back and pointed their guns at a person outside the bar.
KYMA.com will bring you the updates when both suspects return to court on March 10.
Comments