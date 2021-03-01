Car burst into flames on 4th Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A parked on Monday car caught on fire on the corner of 4th Avenue and 24th Street in Yuma.

An employee at The Barber's Lounge was cutting hair when he noticed his car was smoking.

Once he opened the door, it burst into flames.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrived after getting a few calls.

CBS 13's April Hettinger reports from the scene of the fire:

Firefighters were able to concentrate the fire to underneath the car even though it had already sustained significant damage.

After multiple attempts to put out the blaze, YFD had to call a second engine to come out and help.

In an English translation, a witness said watchers tried to put out the flames while waiting for YFD.

"I saw where the smoke was coming out from and the car was still on," Erik Rodriguez said. "The fire was really big and between all of us we tried looking for fire extinguishers while waiting for firefighters."

The car one parking space over was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

YFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.