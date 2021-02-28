Single-vehicle rollover leaves driver in critical condition

Top Stories

Local departments collaborate in response to accident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a single-vehicle rollover on County 14th & Levee Road at about 4:30 Saturday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol made the initial discovery. While on usual patrol, agents found a Dodge SUV rolled topside right along the edge of the canal and immediately requested backup.

SCFD were obligated to use the Jaws of Life when rescuing the only occupant. Visibly unconscious, the 24-year-old woman was in critical condition. Authorities transported her to Yuma Regional Medical Center via a Somerton Fire Ambulance upon extraction.

Marine Corp Air Station Fire Department backfilled the SCFD station while units responded to the casualty.

The Cocopah Tribal Police Department is investigating the accident.