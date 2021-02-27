Centenarian celebrates her 105th birthday

Top Stories

Yuma Senior Living works toward a safe environment for residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just over a week ago, the Yuma Senior Living (YSL) facility reported zero COVID-19 cases among residents.

Saturday marks another milestone: the 105th birthday celebration for Floriene Bakken.

"I'm just so grateful! So happy that God kept my brain still working, and that I can think, and be thankful, and I am thankful," proclaims Bakken.

The YSL released a statement on Monday alerting the community that it worked with local health partners to complete both rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its residents and team members.

“Working closely with my department heads and caregivers, we were able to coordinate the smooth administration of the two doses necessary to prevent future resident and employee infection,” said Deborah Hall, Executive Director of YSL.

YSL will continue to test each new resident prior to their moving in and provide testing for its current residents and staff on a regular basis to protect the health and safety of everyone.

“We continue to seek guidance and maintain protocol requirements from Arizona’s Department of Health Services, but we’re hopeful that things will get back to normal soon,” adds Executive Director Hall.

While enhanced safety measures, such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing, will remain in place for the near term, YSL is now allowing family visitation in the community’s front lobby with verification of a negative COVID-19 test.