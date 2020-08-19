Yuma Senior Living reports no COVID-19 cases among residents

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The coronavirus is known to devastate assisted living facilities across the nation. However, for Yuma Senior Living, so far, none of its residents have contracted the potentially deadly virus.

Yuma Senior Living is a senior housing community that offers independent or assisted living options for about 130 seniors.

On March 1, the facility decided to go on an official "lockdown" to protect the residents from COVID-19.

The facility switched from in-person visitation to virtual visitations, residents weren't allowed to leave the facility unless it was for medical reasons, and the staff was placed under strict requirements when reporting to work.

For staff, if they came across someone who was sick or felt sick themselves, they were asked to stay home.

Staff was placed under a 50-mile travel ban, and if they had to travel, they had to isolate between 10-14 days. The facility tests its staff at least twice a month.

The facility says seven of its employees have so far tested positive for the virus, but they have taken the necessary precautions so the virus doesn't spread to its residents.

On August 1, the facility restarted in-person visitation where only one person is allowed at a time three times a week per resident.

Temperature checks are required to enter the facility, a mask must be worn at all times, and visitors must sign in so facility officials can keep track if anyone was exposed to the virus if an outbreak were to happen.

The facility plans to keep it this way until there are less than five reported coronavirus cases in the county and no deaths.