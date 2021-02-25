Skip to Content
Imperial County will start vaccinating chronically ill

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino looks at what's being done to protect the move vulnerable from coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting on March 15th, Valley healthcare providers will be able to use their clinical judgment to vaccinate anyone deemed to be at a very high risk to contract coronavirus.

Eligible ages will range from 16 to 64. This is the first phase allowing minors to get vaccinated.

People with cancer and chronic pulmonary disease, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses will be eligible for the vaccine.

Those who are at high risk are encouraged to speak to their local healthcare provider.

Coming up on Nightside at 10 p.m. (MST), News 11's Gianella Ghiglino explains what other vaccine rollouts can be expected for the upcoming weeks.

Gianella Ghiglino

