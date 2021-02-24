Yuma Sector Border Patrol continues to deal with migrant influx

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol tells News 11 that the number of apprehensions it's experiencing is roughly double what agents saw during the last fiscal year.

The issue is taking center stage since the Biden administration rescinded the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy.

“So far this fiscal year, we’ve apprehended a little over 8,600 illegal aliens", said agent Vincent Dulesky with Yuma Sector Border Patrol.



Last fiscal year, that number stood at 4,400. Border Patrol said the majority of apprehensions are taking place at vulnerable areas of the border wall, where often times migrants traveling on foot can simply walk across and surrender themselves to agents.

Roughly a month ago, agents typically apprehended up to 20 migrants a day on average. But now, they're experiencing anywhere from 80 to 200 a day. So why the increase? Agent Dulesky said there's several factors at play here.

“The ending of the Migrant Protection Program... cartels are finding ways around the gaps that we have in the border wall system.”

So far this year, roughly 150 migrants have been let into Yuma County. It's drawn the attention of state and local officials alike. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls recently requested additional aid for migrant families.

GOP Congressman Paul Gosar (R- Arizona), who represents northern Yuma County, also called on the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) to round up the released migrants, despite them not having the jurisdiction to do so.

But agent Dulesky said this is a multi-faceted problem, with no immediate solution.

“That is one of the consequences of our numbers rising. That combined with the challenges we have with COVID-19… it really puts a strain on our detention areas, and what that’s doing is we’re having less space to keep those individuals and we’re having less time under which we can hold those individuals.”

Agent Dulesky said he doesn't necessarily expect this trend to continue, but is assuring the public that the necessary resources are being utilized to keep the community safe.

“The goalposts have not changed, the agents are still out here.”