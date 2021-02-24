More seniors are being vaccinated in the community

Top Stories

CBS 13's Cody Lee speaks to one local senior living facility as it reaches milestone

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Progress is being made on vaccinating residents in senior living facilities in Yuma County as Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is deemed overall safe and highly effective according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Yuma Senior Living announced Tuesday that it has vaccinated all 121 patients and 55 employees. This is thanks to a partnership with Walgreens and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Individuals in assisted living centers have been a top priority since the vaccine came out. Officials say it’s because of a tiered approach to vaccinate the most fragile people first.

Jessica Thomas serves as admissions & H.R. Director for Yuma Senior Living.

13 On Your Side's Cody Lee asked her if residents and employees are required to take the vaccine.

“We’re requiring it here at our facility,” Thomas replies.

"Honestly, it feels great. It's very exciting. It feels like we've made a breakthrough to this pandemic that has caused so much trouble and turmoil for all of us, especially for our residents here, you know this is their home and they've been stuck at home. So, it's very exciting for all of us,” she added.

Meanwhile, making sure the virus doesn’t come in is still a top concern for these types of facilities.

To prevent future infection or contact, Yuma Senior Living employees undergo testing regularly and they aren’t allowed to work if they are sick.

Visitors can come to visit their family members in a designated area of the facility but you are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.