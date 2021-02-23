Police release photos of suspected car in shooting that killed UArizona student

Top Stories

TUCSON (KYMA, KECY) - Tucson police released a photo of the suspect that left one student dead on campus over the weekend.

It's described as a 2006-2011 red or maroon Cadillac DTS.

Investigations revealed last Saturday, the victim, 20-year-old Forrest Beckett Keys, walked home when a red car drove up. AzFamily reported Keys got into an argument with someone in the car, and shots were fired. The car took off.

Rescue crews attempted to save his life but died at the scene.

Keys was a sophomore majoring in communication and a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Sources said University of Arizona police would increase patrols, particularly around the vaccination site on the University of Arizona Mall.

University of Arizona Chief of Police Brian Seastone said, "I want to reassure folks that campus safety and security is our No. 1 priority at the campus and has been for many, many years."