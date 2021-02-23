Skip to Content
today at 1:04 pm
Published 12:36 pm

Imperial County moving on to the next phase of vaccine rollout

ic vaccine

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department will be moving to the next phase of the vaccine rollout that includes education and childcare employees, emergency service employees, and food and agriculture workers.

They received 3,700 viles of the vaccine, the most the county has ever received.

"We have 4,000 for teachers and staff and 1,000 for ag workers," said Janette Angulo, Director of Imperial County Public Health Department.

The county already began making appointments for a vaccine clinic scheduled for this Friday.

To register for an appointment click here.

Tuesday at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11's Gianella Ghiglino tells us what the county is doing to get more vaccines for Imperial County.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

