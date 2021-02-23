Imperial County moving on to the next phase of vaccine rollout

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department will be moving to the next phase of the vaccine rollout that includes education and childcare employees, emergency service employees, and food and agriculture workers.

They received 3,700 viles of the vaccine, the most the county has ever received.

"We have 4,000 for teachers and staff and 1,000 for ag workers," said Janette Angulo, Director of Imperial County Public Health Department.

The county already began making appointments for a vaccine clinic scheduled for this Friday.

To register for an appointment click here.

Tuesday at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11's Gianella Ghiglino tells us what the county is doing to get more vaccines for Imperial County.