Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:26 am

Police identify 22-year-old who died of gunshot wounds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police have identified the 22-year-old that died of gunshot wounds at the hospital on Wednesday.

Yuma Police Department identifies the victims as 22-year-old as Domingo Flores-Delgado.

On Wednesday, police found Flores-Delgado with gunshot injuries and attempted to save his life until the fire department arrived and took over. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

No suspects have been arrested and police continue to investigate.

RELATED STORY: Man dies from injuries after shooting on Magnolia Avenue
Crime / News / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content