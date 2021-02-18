Man dies from injuries after shooting on Magnolia Avenue

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 22-year-old man dies after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday.

The Yuma Police Department said the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the 400 block of S. Magnolia Avenue for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police found the man with injuries and attempted to save his life until the fire department arrived and took over. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

YPD said it has no suspect and continue to investigate.

If you have any information, call the police at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

