Arizona Superior Court denies challenge to Prop 208

Top Stories

Ballot measure provides benefits to local school - CBS 13's April Hettinger finds out how funding will be used

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Back in November, Arizona Proposition 208 passed by a small margin, taxing singles who make more than $250,000 and couples who make more than $500,000.

The 3.5% tax was recently challenged claiming that only the legislature has the power to increase taxes, per Article IX Section 22 of the Arizona Constitution.

The legislature also needs a two-thirds vote for it to be enacted.

The judge ruled against this saying the people have the power to increase taxes by initiative in a majority vote.

Katrina Herrera, a special education teacher at Rio Colorado Elementary School in the Gadsden Elementary School District says the funds would benefit the districts because they can hire more teachers.

"I'd love to see class sizes that are under 30 consistently at the elementary level," Herrera explained. "You know, and it would be wonderful for continued raises to be able to happen from year to year rather than being kind of frozen where we're at like it has been in the past."

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, April Hettinger speaks with Rep. Charlene Fernandez who also emphasizes the need for another high school in Yuma County.