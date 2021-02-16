Homicides and missing people on the rise in Mexicali

Top Stories

Police found the headless body of man in Ejido Toluca

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali officials said violent crimes are again on the rise. As of Tuesday, three people have been reported missing, followed by 24 homicides.

The regional prosecutor's office of Baja California said out of the 24 homicides; one has stood out the most. A body of a 30-35-year-old man was found last Friday in ejido Toluca. His body was decapitated, and authorities continue to search for his head.

Officials said this year's homicide statistics are similar to last year's. The majority of homicides correspond to 89 percent of the victims involved in the crime.

Last year, 3,000 people were reported missing and had not been located. Police said they continue to investigate their disappearance.