CBP: Two arrested on human smuggling and drug charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents found three migrants hiding in the trunk of a vehicle at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Thursday close to 8 a.m.

Agents sent a Chrysler sedan to secondary inspection due to the suspicious behavior of the driver and passenger. A canine's alert led agents to find three Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk.

A fourth person was also found hiding on the floorboard behind the driver and passenger seat but exited before the canine sniffed him.

That's not all agents found. Agents also found a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, narcotic pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver and passenger from California were arrested, and drugs were seized.

As for the Mexican nationals, they were transported to the Wellton Station for further processing.