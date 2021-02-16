$10,000 reward for information on stolen USPS truck

Top Stories

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) offers $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect (s) who stole a United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle in Somerton.

USPIS said the vehicle was taken last Thursday from the Terracina Apartments around 4:15 p.m.

The vehicle was found last Friday in a dirt lot across S Somerton Avenue and County 18th 1/2 Street.

If you have any information, call USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3168190.