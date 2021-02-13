Local restaurants staying busy for Valentine’s Day, reservations filling up fast

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Valentine's Day weekend a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants are having to adjust how they will go around serving many couples out enjoying the special day.

Many locals are downtown enjoying some food during this Valentine’s Day weekend and restaurants are seeing increased wait times.

There’s no doubt about it that this weekend we’ll see packed patios and busy dining rooms.

Things are a little different as restaurants have reduced capacity due to the pandemic. With the cut of seating people are having to wait longer than normal but none the less are still out celebrating.

Da Boyz Italian Cuisine is making sure people are separated and have already been enhancing their sanitation process.

It's the first time this year restaurants are seeing an influx in people.

Leo Rodriguez is a server at Da Boyz.

“We still try to make it as safe for everyone as possible. It might look like a lot but we still follow all the guidelines that we can just so we can continue to stay open,” Rodriguez said.

“All downtown locations I'm sure the mall whatever restaurants are out there, should really be expected to be busy so please be patient with everyone in the restaurant business. I'm sure we're all going to do our best to get you in,” he added.

Throughout the pandemic year, restaurants have had to change how they keep their patrons safe which includes wearing a mask when you come into the establishment and anytime you are not seated at the table.

If you want to make a reservation anywhere downtown, calling way ahead of time is the best practice in ensuring a table as reservations are filling up fast.