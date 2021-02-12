Yuma School District One to resume in-person learning March 8

Top Stories

District officials say students will continue with the same school schedule to maintain consistency for everyone

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One (YSDO) has three weeks to get everything in place to welcome students back to their campus.

In a district governing board meeting on Thursday, Superintendent James Sheldahl spoke about the safety protocols schools would be taking upon reopening schools. He adds that in a survey, parents were asked how many would send their kids back to their regular five-day in-person learning, to which 64% of the parents said yes.

It will still be a hybrid model for those parents who wish to keep their students at home. In the meeting, the district said teachers would continue to have the opportunity to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

District officials said that COVID-19 testing continues to be available for its students and staff.

Board members add that students will continue with the same schedule to maintain consistency for everyone. And second, this allows bus transportation to continue cleaning its busses between bus runs.