Arizona Drag Tour Making Stop In Yuma Valentine’s Day Weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Keep an eye out this weekend because royalty is on its way to Yuma...not the Buckingham Palace royals but rather the royals of the Imperial Court of Arizona.

This monarchy of drag queens, drag kings, and performers are turning the Yuma American Legion #19 into their palace on Saturday night as part of their Arizona Drag Tour, a multi-stop drag show raising funds for Arizona Pride organizations.

As the entire nation shifted its focus on finding a way to combat the deadly virus, the Imperial Court of Arizona found a way to remind those in the LGBTQ+ community that they are not alone during this time

Christopher Jay Hall, known as “Miss Nature” on stage, is one of the minds behind the tour, his experience of being from the rural community of Florence, Arizona fuels the passion project.

"We wanted to go out into communities that...know what it's like to not have a lot of resources," said Hall. "If I wanted resources I would have to go out and obtain those.”

Rest assured they are ready to SLAY!

Christina Lancaster is better known as "Justin Deeper-Love" another mind behind this weekend's show and forms part of the spectacle.

"We were immediately like let's do something for the pride organizations," said Lancaster. "I represent Tucson as Mister Tucson and especially during the pandemic there were no pride festivals.”

If this would be your first or your 15th drag show, there's something for everyone. Importantly, as Armando Murillo puts it, known as "Dirtee X" and the night's host, it's a space to 'celebrate each other's differences' during a time when gatherings of the magnitude known to the community cannot take place.

"We don't always see the ripple effect that we have," said Geo Johnson a performer on the tour known for his Freddy Mercury act. "We hear stories, we hear about how we help others or give them a sense that they belong."

And if safety is on your mind, they have you covered. Hand sanitizing, temperature checks and socially distanced seating will all be in place. Performers are also set to wear face shields and the public is asked to wear masks.

"Safety is our priority here," reassured Hall. "I tell everyone that raising money is second to public safety."

Proceeds go to PFLAG of Yuma which provides services and resources to Yuma's LGBTQ+ community.

The show is set for this Saturday evening at the Yuma American Legion #19 located at 2575 S Virginia Drive.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or on the Imperial Court of Arizona's website until 5 pm Friday. In lieu of attending you can also directly donate money to their cause by clicking here. You can also stream the event on Miss Nature's Twitch account.