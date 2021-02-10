Mayo Clinic discusses COVID variants and mutations

Top Stories

Good and bad news surrounding the virus - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - COVID variants and mutations raise several questions about where we are when it comes to getting back to some normalcy.

The fact is that medical professionals are still researching and learning new information about the novel virus every day.

According to Dr. Greg Poland, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Mayo Clinic, the seriousness of new COVID strains depends on vaccine distribution worldwide.

Dr. Poland says it is a severe threat if we can not move faster to vaccinate everyone.

All viruses mutate over time and through transmission from one person to another. The good thing is that some mutations weaken and die. The bad thing is that a few mutations evolve and become more lethal.

So far, COVID testing can detect different strains of the virus, although the results may not indicate which strain an individual has.

Dr. Bill Morice, Chair of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, says that our strongest weapons against the virus are masks and vaccines.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif brings us answers about COVID variant concerns.