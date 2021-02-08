Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Super Bowl 2021

Top Stories

Tom Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers

(KYMA, KECY) - The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium by a score of 31-9 against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

This win is also big for Tom Brady, who now has seven Super Bowl wins.

Brady stunned the football world 11 months ago, leaving the New England Patriots and signing a free-agent deal in Tampa.

Due to COVID, this year's Super Bowl was different, taking place in front of a crowd of just 24,835 people and 30,000 cardboard cutouts of fans.

CNN reports for the fifth time in his career, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, the only player to win the honor that many times.His performance Sunday was vintage, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards for three touchdowns and had no interceptions.

Two of those touchdowns were to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement after playing with the Patriots to reunite with Brady.

Over their years together, the Brady-Gronkowski connection has produced 14 touchdown receptions in the postseason.

The Bucs head coach, 68-year-old Bruce Arians, says he won't be retiring soon. "This really belongs to our coaching staff and our players," Arians said. "This is your trophy. I didn't do a damn thing. You guys won this game, alright? You came together as a band of brothers, and you made it happen. So proud of all of you."