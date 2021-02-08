Meth and cocaine packages found near the border

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents continue to find drug packages along the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the first incident happened last Friday near Dool Avenue and First Street. Agents working downtown said they found the first package of cocaine lying on the ground.

The second incident happened two days later, this time near Heber Avenue and First Street. The package tested positive for methamphetamine.

CBP said the first package weighed 66 grams with a value of $6,600. As for the second package, it weighed 158 pounds with a value of $3,900.

No arrests were made. Agents send the drug packages to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.