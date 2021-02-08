CBP: Truck driver arrested for smuggling 8 undocumented immigrants

Top Stories

Agents say one man was a convicted felon

YUMA, Ariz. (T3) - Border Patrol agents arrested a truck driver after allegedly smuggling eight undocumented immigrants in the cabin of his truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Thursday around 5 p.m. The Arizona Department of Public Safety officials requested Border Patrol assistance on a vehicle stop just east of the Ligurta Rest Area on Interstate 8 eastbound lanes.

When agents conducted immigration inspections, they found seven Mexican nationals and one Honduran national without papers.

At the station, record checks revealed one of the eight men is a convicted felon who served a year and a half in prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Agents arrested the 43-year-old driver and booked him on smuggling charges.