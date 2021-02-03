Border Patrol agents rescue man lost in desert

Top Stories

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescue an undocumented man that was lost in the desert near Ocotillo on Monday night.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it received a call just after 11:30 p.m. from Imperial County Sheriff's Office communications regarding a distress call from a man claiming to be lost and did not have any water.

Based on the GPS coordinates from the phone call agents began searching for the man.

They found him about an hour and a half later northwest of Superstition Mountain. He appeared to be in good health and did not require medical attention.

The man was transported to the nearest rally then sent back to Mexico.