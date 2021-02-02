YCSO warn of high-risk sex offender in the city

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a high-risk sex offender has a new address.

Frank Logan Jamison, 54, now lives at the 11000 S. Camino Del Diablo in Yuma. He's 5'11, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

YCSO said he's not wanted by YCSO at this time.

On January 23, 1996, Jamison pled guilty to sexual assault in Red Lodge, Montana. On February 26, 1996, Jamison served ten years for his crime.

YCSO said he met his victim at a bar. He's currently not on probation or parole.

Jamison is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.