COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - State officials on Tuesday said COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed cases in Arizona continue to drop.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,938 new cases, and 238 new deaths. Bringing the total to 765,083 cases and 13,362 deaths.

The Associated Press reported as of Monday, there were 3,513 COVID patients hospitalized, which is lower from the pandemic high of 5,082 on January 11.

Take a look at the daily coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

