U.S. Customs and Border Protection captures escapee in Gadsden

Multiple agencies assist Yuma Border Patrol in capturing 22-year-old Honduran national

GADSDEN, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) captured an escaped 22-year-old Honduran national who fled from a moving bus on Thursday near County 19th St. and Highway 95.

According to CBP, the driver of a contracted security company reported the incident around 2:30 PM. The unidentified individual broke out the emergency hatch of the bus that was en route to Mexico. He was taken back into custody at 6:30 PM after being found hiding in a drainage culvert in the area.

Multiple units assisted Yuma Border Patrol in the search, including the Somerton Police Department (SPD), Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Yuma Air Branch, Border Patrol Tactical Unit and the Border Patrol Search, as well as the Trauma and Rescue Unit.

County 19th St. was blocked off around 4 PM as authorities scoured the area, just a few blocks away from Gadsden Elementary School. Cars were seen being redirected away from the area by SPD. Multiple helicopters were also seen searching the surrounding area.