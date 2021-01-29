Local health officials advise mask upgrades

Top Stories

Imperial County health officer suggests extra protection from new strains of COVID - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As different strains of the coronavirus, continue to emerge in different parts of the globe, there is growing concern about the severity of some of the new variants starting to become prevalent in the U.S.

Just as the flu mutates every so often, well so does the coronavirus. New strains coming from the U.K. and Brazil are starting to grow roots in the U.S. and are even hitting close to home with San Diego recently confirming 87 cases of the U.K. variant.

California also has a homegrown variant called CAL.20C, researchers at a hospital in LA County, say the variant is more contagious.

Here at home, Imperial County says they’re on the lookout for different strains.

“We are involved in surveillance for variants, not just the ones that are of particular interest right now, but others that might occur," said Stephen Munday, ICPHD health officer.

Munday says the health department is tracking new strains and results are pending.

Specimen from COVID-19 patients in Imperial County are regularly being sent to specialized labs.

The only problem is laboratories across the country are backed logged with an increase of variants emerging nation wide.

“There's some concern specifically with the U.K. variant, where they released some data suggesting that it may be also that this one is more severe. It may increase the severity of disease and even deaths. That data is very preliminary at this point in time. It’s too early to say with certainty, but it is a concern and it is something that everyone is watching very closely,: said Munday.

As restrictions loosen up in California, experts are now recommending double masking, in order to stay protected from more contagious variants.

“Now when you see people talking about double masking, what I would suggest to you is that it’s not about the number of masks that you wear, but it’s the effectiveness of the mask you are wearing. If you use a cloth mask, make sure it has multiple layers, at least three. That ensures it is as effective as possible," said Munday.

Friday On Your Side at 4, CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel speaks to ICPHD about how it's tracking new COVID-19 strains.