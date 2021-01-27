Border Patrol agents stop two drug smuggling attempts

Top Stories

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl and methamphetamine in two different checkpoints on Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the first incident happened just after 2 p.m. at the Highway 111 checkpoint. A 28-year-old man driving a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser was sent to secondary after a canine alerted his vehicle.

During inspections, agents found four packages in the vehicle's oil pan. The packages tested positive for fentanyl. Agents say it weighed just over 5 pounds with a value of $59,750.

Agents arrested the man and drugs were seized.

The second incident happened seven hours later. A 36-year-old woman driving a Kia Rio along with her two passengers approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

She was sent to secondary inspection after a canine was also alerted to her vehicle.

Agents found three-drug packages that tested positive for meth, including a handgun inside a backpack.

The packages weighed 2.49 pounds with a value of $5,602.

The woman was arrested and both of her passengers were held for further processing.