Beehive theft on the rise in San Luis Rio Colorado

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Beekeepers in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, say they continue to see an increase in the theft of beehives.

Tribuna de San Luis reports a beekeeper with more than 50 years of experience is puzzled by the theft of bee boxes. Saying he doesn't know how to stop acts of vandalism in the ejido of Pozas de Arvizu.

The beekeeper requests help from environmental groups to bring awareness to society of the importance of caring for and protecting the bees for their preservation.

He adds bees are responsible for 70% of the plant's pollutions, of which a third serve as food for humans.

He tells Tribuna de San Luis he began noticing boxes of bees missing almost three months ago until this day. However, he says thieves are not extracting the honey because if they did, bees would die.

The beekeeper continues to explain why bees are so important for the ecosystem and other beings' lives. Adding that pollination is when bees carry pollen from flower to flower, allowing its reproduction and the ecosystem's maintenance.

If bees disappear, a third of the food consumed would cease to be produced and would cause catastrophic for humans and all living beings, he says.

Therefore, he motivated San Luisinos to participate in caring for and conserving bees, reporting suspicious people detected with hives in hand to 911.