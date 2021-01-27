2021 Rio de Cerveza Brew Fest cancelled

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rio De Cerveza Brew Fest 2021 is cancelled.

Visit Yuma says the cancellation comes after the rise in COVID-19 cases continues in the community.

"We all wish for the days when we can get back to some resemblance of our lives before COVID-19," says Linda Morgan, Executive Director of Visit Yuma.

Morgan adds, "We realize that many people are struggling with the loss of life, loss of income, missed or postponed major life events. Our hearts go out to those suffering and in need, our cancelation pales in comparison. We remain hopeful and are so grateful for the community that we live in and the generous and kind people that we encounter every day. So many of whom, even in the face of adversity, are making Yuma a better place."

Rio de Cerveza Brew Fest features craft beers from throughout the region, and opportunities to sample the vest of the brewmasters’ creations, art, food, vendors, live entertainment, and VIP area, according to Visit Yuma.