Raising Cane’s hiring 100 employees for new Yuma location

The restaurant opens February 23

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is coming to Yuma!

"Caniacs" in Yuma are about to get their own restaurant and more than 100 employees are about to score their new favorite job.

The restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1837 E. 16th Street. However, that's not possible without having crewmembers.

Raising Cane's seeks new crew members for multiple positions, ranging from management to hourly crew.

To apply, click here. Raising Cane's says applicants can expect to be contacted to set up an interview within 48 hours of applying.

Interviews will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 1600 E. 16th St. in Yuma until February 12.

“We are so excited to make our Yuma debut and bring a variety of new job opportunities to the area,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Manny Lopez. “The new Restaurant is in the perfect location, so now it’s time to hire an incredible Crew to join us in becoming an integral part of this vibrant Community.”

Glassdoor named Raising Cane as one of the 100 best places to work for in the U.S.

“The hard work and dedication of our Crewmembers helped us not only survive but thrive in 2020,” said Co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran. “This success is truly on them. Our Crew had to learn on the fly and adapt to an always changing environment. Throughout the pandemic, we have stayed true to our commitment to ‘No Crew Left Behind™’, and we’re really proud of that as well. We look forward to adding more enthusiastic individuals to our Crew in preparation for Cane’s Yuma debut.”

