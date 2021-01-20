YFD: Trailer destroyed by fire

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a trailer catches fire.

The Yuma Fire Department says it received reports of the fire just before 8 a.m. at the Little Trailer Park located at 690 South 12th Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters say to find a trailer with heavy smoke and fire coming from it. Thankfully, they quickly extinguished the fire keeping it from spreading to other trailers in the area.

Courtesy of the Yuma Fire Department

Paramedics treated the person living in the trailer at the scene, but was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire that destroyed the trailer remains under investigation.