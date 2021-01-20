Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:31 am

YFD: Trailer destroyed by fire

Screen Shot 2021-01-20 at 11.28.43 AM
YFD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a trailer catches fire.

The Yuma Fire Department says it received reports of the fire just before 8 a.m. at the Little Trailer Park located at 690 South 12th Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters say to find a trailer with heavy smoke and fire coming from it. Thankfully, they quickly extinguished the fire keeping it from spreading to other trailers in the area.

Courtesy of the Yuma Fire Department

Paramedics treated the person living in the trailer at the scene, but was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire that destroyed the trailer remains under investigation.

News / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content