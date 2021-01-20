Former IID general manager dies at 61

Top Stories

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former general manager of the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) dies at the age of 61.

IID says it's deeply saddened to hear the passing of Kevin E. Kelley. He passed away on Tuesday.

The cause of Kelley's death is unknown.

“A Brawley native, Kevin loved the Imperial Valley and dedicated himself to making it a better place,” said IID Board President James C. Hanks.

“His knowledge of the history of the Imperial Valley and the Colorado River was unmatched and widely recognized, and he used it for good. He was a statesman for the Imperial Valley, championing many critical efforts, most notably drawing attention and action to the Salton Sea and the protection of Imperial Valley’s water rights," adds Hanks.

Hanks concludes by saying, “This is truly a deep loss for his family, for the district, and for the greater Imperial Valley community. His exemplary work in representing the community, his unique wit, intelligence, and talent will forever be missed.”