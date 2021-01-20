DSW’s congressional delegation reacts to Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest's congressional delegation wasted no time Wednesday sending congratulations and warm wishes to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) was among the first to send her regards to the new administration.

Rep. Juan Vargas, (D-Calif) attended the ceremony in person with his youngest daughter. He shared this photo, and these sentiments on social media:

It is such an honor to be at the historical 59th Inaugural Ceremony, alongside my youngest daughter. Today, we are celebrating a historic win for girls, and women of color, who will finally see themselves represented in the White House. pic.twitter.com/ijromwo1rL — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 20, 2021

Earlier in the day, he released this video statment on his hopes for the new administration:

I look forward to a White House that cares and works for ALL Americans, no matter where they came from, what they look like, or who they love. I trust that the new administration will do everything in their power to guide us to be more united and put the American People first. pic.twitter.com/VAnvjcvcBC — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 20, 2021

Rep. Raúl Grijalva has long voiced his support for the Biden-Harris team. He reiterated that support in this tweet:

We now have a President who has empathy, values the experiences of others, and will work hard to address the issues our nation faces.



Looking forward to working together #ForThePeople to #BuilldBackBetter.



Congratulations Mr. President! 🎉 https://t.co/eDAxHO62Q1 — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 20, 2021

We'll hear more from Rep. Grijlava Wednesday on 13 On Your Side when he shares his feelings on the inauguration with our Cody Lee.

Sen. Mark Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabbie Giffords, attended the inauguration in-person. Kelly made this comment for the couple on social media:

One of the hallmarks of democracy is the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next. Today, Gabby and I were honored to take part in that sacred tradition. I want to congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on this historic day. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) January 20, 2021

Sen. Dianne Feinstein worked closely with Vice President Harris in the Senate when both represented California. Feinstein also has a long, collegial relationship with the President. She shared these feelings on the day:

I’m thrilled that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now @POTUS and @VP. As Democrats take control of the Senate, I’m ready to get to work and repair the damage from the last four years and address the many challenges we face. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 20, 2021

California Attorney General Alex Padilla will fill Harris' seat in the Senate. He sent congratulations to his former colleague:

Today, a daughter of Oakland became the woman who shattered glass ceilings, inspired women and girls around the world, and made history. Congratulations, Vice President @KamalaHarris. — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) January 20, 2021

Padilla also praised the young poet laureate who brought a particularly poignant moment to the ceremony:

The powerful poem you just heard came from California's own Amanda Gorman. At 16, Amanda was named youth poet laureate of Los Angeles. Dr. Biden is a big fan — I'm sure many others will be after today too. — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) January 20, 2021

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), a staunch Trump supporter, did not release a statement.