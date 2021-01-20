Skip to Content
today at 1:52 pm
Published 12:48 pm

DSW’s congressional delegation reacts to Biden inauguration

BIDEN INAUGURATION
MGN

Senators and Congressmen send warm regards to new administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest's congressional delegation wasted no time Wednesday sending congratulations and warm wishes to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) was among the first to send her regards to the new administration.

Rep. Juan Vargas, (D-Calif) attended the ceremony in person with his youngest daughter. He shared this photo, and these sentiments on social media:

Earlier in the day, he released this video statment on his hopes for the new administration:

Rep. Raúl Grijalva has long voiced his support for the Biden-Harris team. He reiterated that support in this tweet:

We'll hear more from Rep. Grijlava Wednesday on 13 On Your Side when he shares his feelings on the inauguration with our Cody Lee.

Sen. Mark Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabbie Giffords, attended the inauguration in-person. Kelly made this comment for the couple on social media:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein worked closely with Vice President Harris in the Senate when both represented California. Feinstein also has a long, collegial relationship with the President. She shared these feelings on the day:

California Attorney General Alex Padilla will fill Harris' seat in the Senate. He sent congratulations to his former colleague:

Padilla also praised the young poet laureate who brought a particularly poignant moment to the ceremony:

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), a staunch Trump supporter, did not release a statement.

Arizona Politics / Biden Inauguration / Politics

Lisa Sturgis

