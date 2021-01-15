SLRC: Who gets the next COVID-19 vaccine and when?

Top Stories

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, has been administered to healthcare workers.

Tribuna de San Luis reported the 785 doses were distributed to the general hospital and the Institute of Security and Social Services of the State Workers (ISSSTE).

The director of the General Hospital, Joel Godínez López, says they began vaccinating medical, nursing, laboratory, orderly, quartermaster, and others in the area of ​​care for patients infected with the virus.

Sources say vaccines will be given in stages and in the first of these, care is exclusively for health workers on the front line of COVID-19 from December 2020 to February 2021.

From February-April, people over 60 years of age will be eligible for the vaccine.

The third stage of vaccination from April-May will be for individuals from 50 to 59 years of age. In the fourth stage, from May to June, people aged 40 to 49 will be vaccinated.

The general public will be vaccinated in the fifth stage.