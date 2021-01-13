Skip to Content
San Luis Rio Colorado receives its first COVID-19 vaccinations

Tribuna de San Luis

SONORA (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, say they have received their first supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Tribuna de San Luis reported officials received the first batch of vaccines early Wednesday morning.

The first batch of vaccines will be distributed to healthcare workers.

Sources say the vaccines were delivered in a helicopter owned by the Secretary of the Navy.

The Governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich Arellano, says vaccines continue to make its way through several municipalities such as Hermosillo, Guaymas, Nogales, Cananea, Álamos and Huatabampo.

Sumiko Keil

