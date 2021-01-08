Locals feeling the effects of ammunition shortage

Top Stories

Spike in gun sales leads to dip in available of bullets - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While the demand for guns soared in 2020, so has the need for ammunition. Local businesses and buyers have been scrambling months now for inventory.

The owner of Yuma Gun and Coin, Michael Brick, said at the start of the pandemic his gun sales skyrocketed. Meanwhile those purchasing guns were also purchasing ammo.

Now getting ammo into the shop has been difficult. Brick said he spends an hour a day scouring through the web for a sighting. With several customers calling him through-out the day asking if he has inventory.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, we hear from local buyers on how this is effecting them.