Brawley teen in custody, accused of killing baby

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly killing his two-month-old baby.

On December 30, 2020, Brawley Police Department and Brawley Fire Department received reports around 9:30 a.m. in response to a medical emergency at the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue involving a two-month-old.

Police say due to a life-threatening injury, the baby was flown to Rady's Children's Hospital.

Sadly, the baby later passed away.

Based on their investigations, the 15-year-old father was taken into custody on New Year's Eve for allegedly killing the baby.

He was booked into the Imperial County Juvenile Hall.

Police continues to investigate.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case should contact Detective Sergeant Rotner at (760) 351-7777.