Yumans share their take on the latest COVID-19 $600 stimulus payment

Will the small amount still help struggling Americans? News 11's Adonis Albright talks to locals to find out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congress recently failed to come to an agreement to secure $2,000 checks for millions of Americans, many of whom have been struggling to make ends meet. This left people having to make due with $600, several months after the first $1,200 stimulus payment was approved and sent out.

The big question: is $600 enough to make a noticeable impact on the economy? Howard Blitz, a professor at Arizona Western College, said the term "stimulus check" is a poor choice of words.

“It might be great politics, but it’s bad economics," said Blitz.

Blitz claims with the federal government trillions of dollars in debt, printing more money to pay the bills, so to speak, isn't viable in the long run.

“They’ve run up a $27 trillion debt and it’s climbing faster every minute… and what we need in this country right now more than ever is more production," said Blitz.

News 11 also reached out to viewers on social media to get their take. Although some said they used the $600 to pay their bills, many others said they have yet to receive a check in the mail, or see the money deposited into their bank accounts.

According to the relief bill signed into law, the very last day for payments to be issued is January 15. The IRS has set up this page to track the status of your second relief payment.