Second round of COVID vaccine to begin soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's Director of Public Health Monday urged those qualified to receive the coronavirus vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

YCPHD Director Diana Gomez told the county Board of Supervisors it's critical that those within Phase 1A get the vaccine before the window of opportunity closes. The Phase 1A category includes frontline healthcare workers, first responders, as well as nursing and care home staff and residents.

Gomez said Phase 1A is ending, and the county is ready to proceed with Phase 1B. That category includes teachers and those who work in child care, law enforcement, and essential workers.

Chairman Tony Reyes questioned the speed of vaccine distribution. Reyes wants the shot available to the general public sooner than the current schedule calls for.

One of the key tasks facing YCPHD is the distribution of the vaccine to the community. Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif finds out which avenues the county plans to use to get you your shot.