YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A motorcyclist lost his life after rear-ending a vehicle in Yuma.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to the call on S. Avenue B.

The motorcyle was traveling southbound on Avenue B when he rear-ended an Acura for an unknown reason.

The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Rodrigo Garza of Yuma, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.