Santa spreads holiday cheer through Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Santa Claus has been spotted around Imperial County and now he's in Calexico visiting everyone on the nice list, and the naughty list as well.

With the help of the Calexico Fire Department, Saint Nicholas is parading through every street in Calexico, making sure to bring Christmas cheer as safely as possible to a city that’s been hit hard by the pandemic.

“This is not going to be the same Christmas, but we are going to make the best of it," said Alma Vidal, Calexico resident.

"It is very special. It's 2020 and it's been crazy. People are coming out they’re enjoying themselves, families are coming out, we are seeing the windows crack open and the big smiles," said Juan Contreras, CDF Captain.



The fire department has provided a map of Wednesday's route, which is the last day of Santa's tour through Calexico.

Santa and the fire department will start their route at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and they will finish once every street on the route is completed.

