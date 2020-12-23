COVID-19 cases keep rising in Mexico

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - Baja California continues to stay at a red traffic light as COVID-19 cases remain on the rise.

According to Mexico News Daily, the federal Health Ministry reported 12,248 new cases last Friday in Mexico, the second-highest single-day total pandemic.

Sources say the death toll will continue to increase as Mexico enters the coldest months of the year. The government has announced a vaccination plan, but infuse enough people to end the pandemic will take many months, if not longer.

On Tuesday, health officials reported Mexicali was the city with the most active cases. They also said hospitals had reached 94% of their capacity with only four beds available.

The health minister of Baja California said last Friday that the northern state is in the “darkest part of the night,” reported Mexico News Daily.

