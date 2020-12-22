Baja California hospitals near capacity due to COVID-19

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Ministry of Health in Baja, California, says the hospital occupancy is above 84%. Adding that the General Hospital in Mexicali has reached 94% of its capacity with only four beds available.

La Voz de la Frontera reports Mexicali is the highest city in the state with the most cases.

The hospital has 66 occupied beds, with only four available to treat patients with COVID-19. It also has nine ventilators out of 73 available.

Ensenada follows Mexicali with a 91% occupancy, and Tijuana at 84%.

Health officials say Mexicali continues to be the city with the most active cases with 451.