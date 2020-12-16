Gov. Ducey urges people to get coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey speaking publicly, Wednesday afternoon, inside the state’s vaccine distribution site at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

This, as the coronavirus vaccine, is set to make its way to Yuma in a matter of days.

Ducey assured that every county will have vaccine distribution sites in less than a week.

We already know that Yuma County will receive 4,800 vaccines, with more to come in the weeks to follow.

During the hour-long press conference, the governor said large family holiday gatherings are to blame for the rise in cases and suggested that families meet virtually or in small groups this year.

Ducey is also urging everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“We need Arizonan’s to step up and get the vaccine. If we want to stop the spread of this virus. It's our best shot at returning to normalcy our hospitals have been working, especially hard to deploy vaccine sites as soon as possible," Ducey said.

The governor also announced the state is distributing 15 million dollars in additional funding to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). This is to replenish the emergency fund after it was depleted during the pandemic.

Hours after the Governor's update, some of Arizona's healthcare workers received the new covid-19 vaccine. Making them the first, from the frontline, to get the shot in the arm. Among those receiving the vaccine is Dr. Cara Christ, director of the ADHS.