State’s top doctor rolls out vaccine distribution plan

Arizona Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday afternoon, Arizona's top doctor revealed new information on both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine distribution.

This is painting a clear pathway for the arrival of Yuma County’s first allocation of doses.

The state will receive vaccine batches every week, according to Dr. Cara Christ.

Yuma County will receive 4,800 vaccines the week of December 20th.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer shot, now, the first dose of the vaccine is on the way. This means more people will receive the initial dosing.

21 to 28 days later, the second round of doses will be distributed, ensuring that those people are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Cara Christ is the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director.

“The 384,000 doses that are coming are the first doses, so the federal government is sending us those doses and holding back the second dose, they will then in three to four weeks depending on which vaccine they will send us the second dose, another 384,000.”

So how is the state coming up with how many to send to each county?… 13 On Your Side asked Dr. Christ on Friday.

“They allocate it based on the specific priority population that's being addressed. So in this case they looked at the health care worker population within each county,” she said.

“So it has to do with what the population of Yuma County is. And it's an ongoing allocation so moving forward we expect weekly allocations, in order to be able to continue vaccinating more and more people each week,” Dr. Christ added.

Maricopa and Pima County will be getting the vaccine as early as December 13th, receiving 59,000 Pfizer doses combined.

The state says the plan calls for a specific amount for those in long term care facilities.

“Vaccination within our long term care facilities will begin the week of December 27,” Dr. Christ said.

Over in Imperial County, the health department said they are set to receive 975 Pfizer doses next week and one thousand Moderna doses by the end of the month.